V.N. Sudhakaran’s property attached by Benami Prohibition Unit

CHENNAI

16 September 2021 03:55 IST

The asset, worth around ₹30 crore, is in Siruthavur village

A bungalow and its surrounding land in Siruthavur, allegedly belonging to V.N. Sudhakaran, former foster son of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, was provisionally attached by the Benami Prohibition Unit.

In September 2014, Sudhakaran, a co-accused in the disproportionate assets case against the former Chief Minister, was sentenced to four years of imprisonment along with his aunt V.N. Sasikala and her niece J. Elavarasi.

Back then, the prosecution alleged that there was a sudden spurt in the acquisition of assets by them after 1991, when the trio floated several firms.

There were no business activities at all with respect to many of the firms while others were only engaged in acquiring assets like land.

After the Supreme Court upheld the order of the trial court against them, the Benami Prohibition Unit has been attaching properties allegedly belonging to them under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act.

On Wednesday, the officials of the unit attached 21.2 acres of the property in Siruthavur village, allegedly belonging to Sudhakaran, and stuck notices on the compound wall.

The property was worth around ₹30 crore, sources said.