Virtual workshop on study abroad programmes planned

CHENNAI

12 October 2021 20:48 IST

Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the United States Consulate General to hold programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the United States Consulate General in Chennai will host a virtual workshop to build capacity of educational institutions in south India to support American students coming to India on study abroad programmes.

‘Destination South India’ workshop, to be held from Nov 15 to 18, jointly with the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and the Forum on Education Abroad, aims to promote south India as a study abroad destination for students from US institutions and to build capacity of south Indian institutions to foster partnerships with US institutions.

Educational institutions in south India that wish to expand their existing engagement with US university study abroad officers/U.S. students or institutions that have not yet begun such an engagement but with resources and capability to host American students and non-governmental organisations equipped and interested in contributing to the field experience of U.S. study abroad students may apply.

Advertising

Advertising