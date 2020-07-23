Vels varsity offers free education to children of COVID-19 warriors

CHENNAI

23 July 2020 23:45 IST

Vels University has announced a free education scheme for children of COVID-19 front-line workers. The beneficiaries, who passed Class 12 this year, can join any of the 50 undergraduate courses offered at Vels University. Around 300 students will be selected based on merit.

This scheme can be availed by COVID-19 warriors, including nurses, the police, and sanitation workers. Children of those who died in the line of duty will get priority. In a statement, Chancellor Ishari K. Ganesh appealed to other private universities and institutions to offer similar schemes. Candidates can register at www.velsuniv.ac.in or contact 9003461468, 9952018671, 8807307082, 9445507603, 9445484961, 9962014445

