Vegetable prices drop by 20% at Koyambedu market

Likely to fall: Onions are priced ₹45 per kg currently, but wholesalers expect it to decrease to ₹25 in a fortnight. File photo

CHENNAI

28 February 2021 01:21 IST

However, some produce still remain costly due to a shortfall in supply

Prices of most vegetables dropped by 20% as the Koyambedu Wholesale Market received sufficient supply compared to early February. However, a few essential vegetables still remain costly, noted traders.

One kg of coriander leaves is priced between ₹100 and ₹130 a kg and a bunch of curry leaves, weighing up to 250 g, costs nearly ₹50 at the market. The unseasonal rain this winter had caused a supply shortage, leading to escalating prices.

The city received about 70% of its supply of curry leaves from Andhra Pradesh and the rest from Tamil Nadu, wholesale traders said.

Drumstick season

Similarly, drumsticks priced up to ₹100 a kg and small onions, which cost up to ₹110 a kg, are also expensive.

The market received only 50% of the produce now. The city is mostly getting its current supply from Ahmedabad, which led to a surge in prices. The drumstick season will take another 10 days to start in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

However, the prices of beans, broad beans and brinjal have dipped compared to last week, wholesalers said.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said carrot, bitter gourd and capsicum were priced between ₹15 and ₹25 a kg in the wholesale market.

Radish and cabbage

Some vegetables, including radish, cabbage and cucumber are cheap, priced ₹10 a kg.

“Fresh produce harvested after the monsoon is arriving at the market. Nearly 425 trucks bring produce daily. Tomatoes cost only between ₹10-₹20 a kg. But onions are slightly costlier at ₹45 a kg. We expect it to come down to ₹25 in a fortnight,” he said.

Though fuel price has gone up, it was yet to reflect on the cost of vegetables as freight charges remained the same. There might be a hike around mid-March, Mr. Sukumar added.