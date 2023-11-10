ADVERTISEMENT

Vandalur zoo gets a pair of Himalayan black bears from Jammu

November 10, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The team of six officials from Jambu Zoo will be receiving hands-on training on maintenance and upkeep of tigers from the staff of the AAZP for a week

The Hindu Bureau

The bears arrived in a special coach attached to the Andaman Express, and have been kept in quarantine as per norms specified by the Central Zoo Authority of India. | Photo Credit: AAZP

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur on Friday received a pair of Himalayan black bears from the Jambu Zoo, Jammu and Kashmir, through an animal exchange programme.

In the exchange, AAZP will provide a pair of Bengal tigers. The bears, which arrived in a special coach attached to the Andaman Express, have been kept in quarantine as per norms specified by the Central Zoo Authority of India. The staff from the Jambu Zoo, including the Forest Range Officers and a veterinary assistant, accompanied the animals.

“Their health on arrival was checked by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at AAZP and the bears have been kept in temporary cells in isolation for quarantine. Upon completion of the prescribed period, the animals will be shifted to the display area in the zoo,” Srinivas R. Reddy, Chief Wildlife Warden and Director, AAZP, said in a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to zoo officials, as the bears have been brought to Chennai during the northeast monsoon when temperatures are relatively lower, the animals will not find it hard to acclimatise. However, special attention will be given during summer, said Manikanda Prabhu, Assistant Director, AAZP.

The team of six officials from Jambu Zoo will be receiving hands-on training on maintenance and upkeep of tigers from the staff of the AAZP for a period of one week. Set up a few months back, the Jambu zoo is in the process of acquiring different wild animals. The training will include sessions on keeping tigers inside enclosures, tigers’ diet and feeding patterns, said Mr. Prabhu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US