ADVERTISEMENT

Vandalur zoo gets 33,700 visitors over the Christmas weekend

December 26, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

According to official figures, 6,000 people visited the zoo on Saturday, followed by 13,700 on Sunday, and 14,000 on the day of the festival on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

The price for an adult ticket at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur was increased from ₹115 to ₹200 a few months back. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Over 33,000 visitors thronged Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur over the extended Christmas weekend. According to official figures, 6,000 people visited the zoo on Saturday, followed by 13,700 on Sunday, and 14,000 on the day of the festival on Monday. In 2022, 26,500 people were said to have visited the zoo over two days during the festival. Notably, the price for an adult ticket was increased from ₹115 to ₹200 a few months back. This year, no missing children and no thefts were reported, said Manikanda Prabhu, Assistant Director, AAZP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US