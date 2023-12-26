Vandalur zoo gets 33,700 visitors over the Christmas weekend

December 26, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 33,000 visitors thronged Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur over the extended Christmas weekend. According to official figures, 6,000 people visited the zoo on Saturday, followed by 13,700 on Sunday, and 14,000 on the day of the festival on Monday. In 2022, 26,500 people were said to have visited the zoo over two days during the festival. Notably, the price for an adult ticket was increased from ₹115 to ₹200 a few months back. This year, no missing children and no thefts were reported, said Manikanda Prabhu, Assistant Director, AAZP.

