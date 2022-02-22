Urban local body polls: DMK leading in Kancheepuram and Tambaram corporations 

Kancheepuram District Election officer and Collector M. Aarthi, inspecting a counting in Kundrathur in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

February 22, 2022 14:32 IST

Both Tambaram and Kancheepuram were upgraded from municipalities to corporations by the DMK government

The ruling DMK registered significant leads over its rivals in the elections to Tambaram and Kancheepuram Municipal Corporations, as of Tuesday afternoon. Both the corporations that were upgraded from Municipalities by the DMK government, are seeing DMK candidates leading in a majority of the wards.

The DMK candidates have won in 5 wards in the Tambaram corporation so far. In the Kancheepuram corporation the DMK has won wards 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 14. The opposition AIADMK has won in wards 3 and 11 and the PMK in ward 10.

The counting of votes for the Tambaram Corporation in the Chengalpattu district began late because of confusion among the booth agents of various parties regarding the ward-wise counting on Tuesday.

The counting for the Tambaram Corporation, which has 70 wards got under way after more than an hour’s delay.