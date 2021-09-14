Union members of Ford meet management for first round of talks

CHENNAI

The union members have also submitted a letter on behalf of all the workers, which said the union wanted the company to ensure workers’ livelihood and employment in the event of a sale to some other management.

In its first round of talks with the Ford Management on Monday, the labour union members representing the workers have said that more than settlement they want jobs.

“Even if we get a settlement what will we do without jobs,” P. Senthil Kumar, general secretary of the Chennai Ford Employees Union asked after the meeting that went on for three hours with the plant manager and the human resource team. Another round of talks will be held on Tuesday.

The union members have also submitted a letter on behalf of all the workers, which said the union wanted the company to ensure workers' livelihood and employment in the event of a sale to some other management.

On Monday, all workers were back at the plant but there was no production. Production will resume from Tuesday. “Workers were terribly upset about the management’s decision so none of us worked. And even the management did not put pressure on us to work. We will start from Tuesday,” one of the workers said.