Union Home Ministry’s sub-committee to meet next week to finalise flood management plan for Chennai

August 06, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Disaster Management Division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated steps for the integrated urban flood management in flood-prone zones of Chennai. The sub-committee of the national executive committee under the chairmanship of the Union Home Secretary is meeting in New Delhi next week to consider the proposal.

The National Disaster Management Authority, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given a proposal to get allocation from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund as envisaged in the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission for the initiative. Various agencies have implemented projects for flood mitigation in the city. Once a proposal is considered by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, more work is expected towards flood management in the city.

Real time forecast

A consultant, SECON - JBA JV, has developed a real time flood forecasting and spatial decision support system for Chennai city. The project was implemented for the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency of the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management. The consultant has provided 34 flood-mitigation solutions for Chennai. Providing additional six outfalls in the sea from the Buckingham Canal, in addition to the existing Ennore Creek, Cooum Creek, Adyar Creek and Muttukadu Creek, is among the proposed steps. The real time flood forecasting and spatial decision support system was deployed during the northeast monsoon in 2021 and 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to non-structural aspects such as flood forecasting, experts in disaster management have suggested structural aspects such as construction of well-designed surplus channels from tanks in the city. For instance, all surplus channels should get a boundary with compound wall to prevent encroachment. Karasangal area on the city outskirts has reported severe flooding because there was no defined surplus channel to carry water from Manimangalam tank to the Adyar.

After the 2015 floods, construction activity reduced in the area because of 10 feet floods. As the construction activities have resumed in the area, the government should construct surplus channel from Manimangalam tank. Similarly, there was no surplus channel to carry water from Retteri Lake to the Red Hills surplus channel for drain the water into Kosasthalaiyar river. Many houses have been constructed on the surplus channel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT