Unauthorised parking on streets leave residents helpless in Chennai

September 17, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The festival season may be around the corner but people living in residential areas abutting commercial hubs are not excited. Their life turns into a nightmare everytime shoppers descend on them, often leaving them struggling to enter their own home. Lack of parking space is a perennial issue for the residents but the situation turns worse during the festival season.

From mid-September till Deepavali, residents in the bylanes of T. Nagar battle their way to walk, let alone use their vehicles for commute.

V.S. Jayaraman, a resident of Motilal Street of South Usman Road said, “There are people who park inside our apartment and argue with us when we ask them to take their vehicle out,” he said. Although large shops on Usman Road have made arrangements for parking, it is hardly enough given the crowd that throngs them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several streets in T. Nagar have tiny plots earmarked as parking lots. Most of them overflow daily. The result is people park wherever they find space. This leads to an altercation with the residents of the locality and an unpleasant exchange of words. “We are law-abiding citizens and don’t want to protest by blocking the road. Our appeals to the police and civic authorities have not helped much,” he said.

On Pinjala Subramanian Street, which has been declared one-way for vehicular traffic, a garment shop has taken over the entire stretch for parking. It has provided underground parking, unlike other shops of its ilk. Ever since the shop sprang up, the street has metamorphosed into a two-way street, adding to the chaos. Meanwhile, the multilevel car parking on the pedestrian plaza on Theagaraya Road finds very few takers while the roads continue to get clogged. People have converted even the pedestrian plaza into a parking lot, edging out pedestrians.

On Anna Nagar 7th Avenue, residents complain of unauthorised parking. “Sometimes, people leave their cars unattended for several days. I park my two-wheeler in a way that will prevent misuse of the space,” said an affected resident. Although the residents tried to take up the issue with the civic and police authorities, they found no relief. On 18th Street, three shops, including a grocery store, have led to congestion owing to haphazard parking, said P. Murali Krishnan, who lives a couple of streets away.

P. Vadivel, a resident of Anna Nagar West, said if the parking of vans throughout the day on the SBOA West Gate Road and School Road made it difficult to walk on the pavement, then on East Main Road, School Road and Park Road, shops had extended the space on pavements to accommodate customers’ vehicles.

In Velachery, the areas near Dandeeshwaram market have been taken over forcing pedestrians to the middle of the road. Elsewhere across the city, be it Purasawalkam, Adyar or Mylapore, the situation is no better as residents helplessly watch their space shrink every day.

Efforts to improve parking facilities began in 2019-20 when the Institute for Transport Development Policy conducted a survey but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the process, explained a Greater Chennai Corporation official. The city has designated 20,000 parking slots, excluding the private parking lots provided by shops, malls and apartments. “A preliminary study has said that the city needs around two lakh parking lots,” the official said.

Last month, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority joined hands with ITDP to conduct a survey of the city’s transportation needs, including road safety and parking requirements and develop a comprehensive policy for the metropolitan area.

Officials admit that the occupation in MLCP is only around 20% and in the past several months, the number of persons parking on-street has risen. The reason for this is not too far to find. With buses going off the road in T. Nagar, owing to Metro Rail work at Panagal Park, people are forced to use other means.

I. Jayakumar, CUMTA’s member-secretary and special officer, said, “We are planning a detailed area-wise study. That will be the intervention plan which will boil down to parking areas, including on street and off-street parking.”

Total parking lots required for Chennai: 2 lakh Currently available space: 20,000 Cost of parking in Corporation designated parking lot: ₹5/hour for two-wheeler and ₹20 for four-wheelers Cost of parking on-street in pedestrian plaza: ₹60/hour for cars and ₹15/hr for two-wheelers Approximate number of two-wheelers on road: 45 lakh Total approximate number of vehicles on road: 75 lakh No. of buses currently plying in city: 3,000 No of buses required for the city: 9,000

An assessment has revealed that in the city, 45 lakh of the 75 lakh vehicles on road are two-wheelers. Also, the city needs 9,000 buses whereas it has only 3,000, currently. Even the Chennai Metro Rail operates only skeletal services leaving its users in the cold. At present, only 22 buses are being run, though there has been a demand for more.

Parking revenue

Corporation officials say their revenue has increased substantially from parking charges. “Earlier, we earned ₹1.25 lakh a day. Now it is ₹2.25 lakh and on Saturday ₹3 lakh,” an official said.

The Corporation has identified 5,000 slots in areas such as Purasawalkam, T. Nagar, Besant Nagar and Elliot’s Beach, Anna Nagar, and Parry’s Corner. The parking charges are ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹20 for cars for an hour. The same applies to MLCP in T. Nagar as well.

Yet, vehicle users here do not use the facility. A shop assistant in a garment shop said most employees park their vehicles on the bylanes for free as they do not have the financial wherewithal to park for a fee inside the MLCP.

Prakash Galada, a businessman in Pondy Bazaar, said the shoppers complained that the on-street parking attendants could not return small change. To park on the street, a person must pay an hourly fee of ₹15 for two-wheelers and ₹60 for cars. “The parking attendants claim they do not have change. The Corporation could consider reducing the charge for car parking to ₹40 or ₹50,” he suggested.

The Corporation had identified more parking slots in areas such as Tiruvottiyur, Puzhuthivakkam, Adyar, Madhavaram, Madipakkam, East Coast Road and Thiruvanmiyur.

There are proposals to earmark parking slots in areas such as Manali in the north and Alandur in the south, a revenue official said. “But as soon as we began work, the Metro Rail started its work. Once that ends, we would be able to start identifying spots,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.