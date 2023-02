Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates anganwadi in Royapuram

February 02, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, inaugurated an anganwadi built at a cost of ₹25 lakh under the MLA Constituency Development Scheme on Karim Moideen Street in Ward 63 of Royapuram zone. He distributed fruits and biscuits to children and instructed anganwadi workers to provide them nutritious food. Mayor R Priya and Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar were present. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Chennai / children

