Two youth nabbed for performing bike stunts on Anna Salai

The traffic police arrested two youth for performing stunts on their bikes on Anna Salai in the early hours of Thursday, endangering other motorists on the road.

Following a video that went viral on social media platforms, the traffic investigation police, Pondy Bazaar, launched an investigation, and after scrutiny of CCTV camera footage, nabbed Mohammed Harish, 19, and Mohammed Saiban, 19, both from Ambur. The police recovered a two-wheeler from them and lodged in prison after being produced in a court. A search has been launched to nab one more accused in the case.

On the instructions of Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, surveillance was intensified on roads including, Napier Bridge, Thiru Vi Ka Bridge, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai and other arterial roads in Mint, Vyasarpadi and Washermenpet, and efforts were on to nab people participating in illegal bike races and performing stunts.

The police also warned of stringent action against youth and juveniles indulging in such acts.