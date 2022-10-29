Two women sentenced to three years jail for abducting a 10-month-old child 

The child was sleeping with the mother on the platform near Memorial Hall in Flower Bazaar Police Station limits in 2017.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 19:24 IST

Two women were convicted and sentenced to an imprisonment of three years for abducting a 10-month-old child sleeping on the platform near Memorial Hall in Flower Bazaar Police Station limits in 2017.

According to the police, the mother of the 10-month-old child was shocked to find her child, who was lying on the platform near Memorial Hall, missing. She lodged a complaint with the Flower Bazaar Police. After investigation, the police traced the accused — two women — and rescued the child.

P. Safiya, 40, and S. Vanitha, 30, of Ezhil Nagar were arrested by the police. They were charged under Section 363 (Punishment for Kidnapping) and 368 (Wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Support our reporting.
The trial was conducted before VIII Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The court convicted the duo and sentenced them to an imprisonment of three years. They were also imposed a fine of ₹1000 each.

