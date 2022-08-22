Two women die as fire breaks out at a house in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

A 92-year-old woman and her 28-year-old caretaker died on Monday when fire broke out in their house in Ashok Nagar.

The victims have been identified as Janaki, who was ailing, and her caretaker Jayapriya, who was staying with her in their house on 12th Avenue of Ashok Nagar.

The police said the fire broke out in the kitchen at 1 a.m. and the two women attempted to put out the fire but in vain.

Neighbours, who noticed smoke from the house, alerted the police and Fire and Rescue Services. After putting out the fire, the personnel found the two women dead. An electric short-circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire, said the police.