Two women die as fire breaks out at a house in Chennai

Electric short-circuit suspected to have caused the fire at the house in Ashok Nagar

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 22, 2022 20:25 IST

A 92-year-old woman and her 28-year-old caretaker died on Monday when fire broke out in their house in Ashok Nagar.

The victims have been identified as Janaki, who was ailing, and her caretaker Jayapriya, who was staying with her in their house on 12th Avenue of Ashok Nagar.

The police said the fire broke out in the kitchen at 1 a.m. and the two women attempted to put out the fire but in vain.

Neighbours, who noticed smoke from the house, alerted the police and Fire and Rescue Services. After putting out the fire, the personnel found the two women dead. An electric short-circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire, said the police.

