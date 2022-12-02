Two teachers, principal booked for abetting suicide of student

December 02, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two teachers and the principal of a private school in Kottivakkam were booked for abetment to suicide of a 17-year-old boy on Thursday after they reportedly scolded him for consuming banned tobacco products on a complaint from the parents.

The police said the victim had been identified as Kavin Kumar, 17, who was studying Plus Two in Nellai Nadar Matriculation Higher Secondary School. He was the son of Mahesh, a contract worker of Greater Chennai Corporation.

The teachers of the school last week reported to the parents that the boy had consumed banned tobacco products in school. On Thursday, the physical education teacher Venkatesan scolded and beat the boy for having consumed tobacco products during play time.

Lodging a complaint with the police after a protest in front of the school, the parents of the boy alleged that he was depressed as he was scolded in the presence of other boys and ended his life at home due to humiliation.

A senior police officer said: “We have received the complaint against three persons, including physical education teacher Venkatesan, another teacher Chellapandian and the principal and registered a case against them under Section 305( Abetment of suicide of child) of Indian Penal Code.”

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

