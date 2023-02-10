ADVERTISEMENT

Two quacks running clinics arrested in Chennai

February 10, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

One of the arrested persons had been running a clinic for the past 10 years in Ennore while the other had been treating patients in his clinic at Taramani for the past eight years

The Hindu Bureau

The Avadi police arrested a quack running a clinic in Ennore on Thursday.

The arrest followed a complaint from Dr. Viswanathan, Joint Director, Directorate of Rural and Medical Health Service with Ennore police. The accused has been identified as G. Sudarsan Kumar, 52, who was running Girija Clinic in Nethaji Nagar, Ennore, without any authorised medical degree. He had been prescribing medicines to patients for the past 10 years. The accused was arrested and remanded. Medicines, documents and ₹1,14,440 in cash were seized by the Ennore police.

The Taramani police on Thursday arrested Sembian, 34, who was running a clinic and practised medicine without any medical degree. This arrest followed a complaint to Tamil Nadu Medical Council. The accused had been running the clinic for eight years. He had completed aeronautical engineering and downloaded a certificate of another person by the same name who had completed medical degree in Thanjavur and lived in New Delhi. The accused had given medicines to several persons during the pandemic, the police added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US