Two persons killed in road accident near Maraimalai Nagar

November 19, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

Two persons were killed and one person seriously injured in a road accident near Chennai on November 18. The Tambaram Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior officer of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Vimal Raj, Thimmavaram R. Elumalai and J. Sunil Kumar of Seiyur, working in a private auto parts manufacturing company in M.M. Nagar, were returning from work on a two-wheeler, which Elumalai was riding. On the GST Road, Elumalai rammed the rear of a truck proceeding towards Chengalpattu. In the impact, Elumalai and Vimal Raj were thrown off the vehicle sustaining severe head injuries and were killed on the spot. Sunil Kumar suffered injuries and was rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment. The truck driver reportedly sped away.

The Tambaram Traffic Investigation police on being informed about the incident sent the bodies of the two victims to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT