Two more schools receive bomb hoax threat 

March 30, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anonymous persons sent an email containing a bomb threat to a private school in Thoraipakkam, and made a call to the police control room claiming that a bomb had been planted in a defunct private school in Kodambakkam.

Both the threats turned out to be a hoax.

Police said the mail was received by the administration of ABL Global International School, Thoraipakkam, from a mailer by the name of Daudee Jiwal on Thursday. The police declared it a hoax after a thorough search.

Meanwhile, the State’s modern control room received a call claiming that a bomb was planted in Bala Vidya Mandir, Vasudevapuram, Kodambakkam. The police found that the school has been dysfunctional since 2021. They searched the premises..

