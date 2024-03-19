Two held for smuggling psychotropic tablets

March 19, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Avadi Tank Factory police on Sunday apprehended two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly smuggling psychotropic tablets from Hyderabad. On Sunday morning, a flying squad was conducting vehicle checks in Kovilpathagai.

They stopped an MTC bus and were about to check the passengers. Upon seeing them, three passengers in the back of the bus fled, leaving behind a bag.

The squad found 15,000 nitrazepam tablets inside the bag and seized them.

The Avadi Tank Factory police registered a case and arrested G. Dinesh, 24, of Mogappair, and a 17-year-old. They procured the tablets in Hyderabad and smuggled them into Tamil Nadu.

