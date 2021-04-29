Two held for murdering their younger brother in Mangadu

CHENNAI

29 April 2021 01:39 IST

They tried to pass off death as due to a heart attack

Personnel from the Mangadu police station on Wednesday arrested two persons, who allegedly killed their younger brother as they were unable to tolerate his drinking habit.

Police identified the victim as Kovilraj, 25, from Cholan Nagar in Mangadu. He was staying with his brothers — Madhanraj, 27, and Michaelraj, 28 — and mother Sarala, 71. On Tuesday, the elder brothers informed their mother and neighbours that Kovilraj was found dead on his bed.

They attributed it to his drinking habits and said he had suffered cardiac arrest. While they buried the body the same evening, Kovilraj’s friends complained to the police suspecting foul play. The police interrogated the brothers, who allegedly confessed that they smothered Kovilraj to death. The family members were upset by Kovilraj’s behaviour and a fight erupted on Tuesday, which lead to them killing him and passing it off as cardiac arrest. The duo was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

