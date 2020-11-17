Two die after car falls into pit near Walajabad

CHENNAI

17 November 2020

They were returning from pilgrimage

Two elderly persons died after the car by which they were travelling from Kancheepuram skidded due to rain and fell into a roadside pit near Walajabad on Monday.

Three others who were injured have been admitted in a private hospital.

The police said Srinath, 33, a cashier of a private bank, was a resident at Sainagar, West Tambaram.

He was accompanied by his wife Iswarya, 30, their two-year-old son Anandaraj, his father-in-law Rajan, 60, and mother-in-law Kanagam, 55, on his visit to the temples in Kancheepuram. They were returning in their car on Sunday night. Srinath who was driving the car, found it difficult to drive on the road which was flooded with rainwater and with poor visibility.

He lost control over the vehicle which skidded off the road and hit a tree on the roadside and fell into a pit.

Passersby who noticed the accident alerted Walajabad police.

They were rushed to Government General Hospital, Kancheepuram,where the doctors declared Rajan and Kanagam as brought dead while the injured were taken to a private hospital, said the police.