Two arresting for theft at men’s hostel

CHENNAI

22 January 2021 19:09 IST

A laptop and six cellphones were recovered from the accused

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing laptops and cellphones from a men’s hostel in Sholinganallur.

The police said Sasikumar, 26, a software professional, had gone to sleep in his room on Ponniamman Koil Street, Sholinganallur, on Tuesday morning, leaving the door ajar. When he woke up at noon, he found his laptop and cellphone missing. He lodged a complaint at the Semmanchery police station.

A special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police John Victor scrutinised the CCTV footage and traced the accused. The names of the accused were given as Balaji, 30, of Tondiarpet and Surya, 28, of Kasimedu. The police recovered two laptops and six cellphones from them.

