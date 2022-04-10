Twin towers to come up near Central Square

The space near Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station has undergone a welcome transformation bringing relief to the commuters. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

One two tower will have three basements and 17 floors, the other will seven floors

The Central Square, which was recently developed and opened at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, will soon see the construction of twin towers.

The city’s most famous landmark recently underwent a seachange and now has walkways, seating arrangements, subways and landscaping. Implemented at a cost of ₹400 crore, the project originally had two 31-storey towers. But the design had been revised due to regulatory issues, said the officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL).

Under the new plan, the first block will have three basements and 17 floors, the second will have ground and seven floors.

“We have been exploring the construction of these two buildings via the public private partnership model. The multi-level car parking will come up in the basement with a capacity to accommodate 800 vehicles,” said an official.

Sources said one of the key reasons for tweaking the plan to convert it from 31-storey buildings to two high-rise blocks was because necessary clearances could not be obtained.

“Since the location is close to the Cooum, it is certainly not easy to get all the permissions. Even for these two blocks, we are yet to get a few clearances. We hope to get it soon after which we can start the construction to carry out the construction through the PPP model,” a source said.