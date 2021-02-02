TTD darshan tickets

Chennai

02 February 2021

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has informed that devotees can purchase tickets for darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) temple in Tirumala along with the Chennai-Tirumala bus tickets. The tickets would be available at Madhavaram bus station with effect from February 1, 2021, and also online in the APSRTC website. For further details devotees could contact the enquiry office by dialling 9444160990.

