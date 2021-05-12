Tributes paid to Chennai police personnel who died due to COVID-19

CHENNAI

12 May 2021 23:14 IST

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and other police officers paid tributes to three police personnel who lost their lives due to COVID-19 recently.

According to the police, the victims are two special sub-inspectors (SSIs) and a head constable. T. Arul, SSI, attached with the traffic police, Sembium, died on May 6 at the Government Royapettah Hospital without responding to the treatment. Another SSI K.R. Balaji, attached with the traffic police, Villivakkam, succumbed at the Government Stanley Hospital on May 7.

Another victim K. Suresh Kumar was under treatment since April 26 at the Government College Hospital in Omandurar Government Estate and died on May 1 without responding to treatment.

