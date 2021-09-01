Transpersons will receive ₹2,000 as COVID-19 relief

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 01:51 IST

The State government said that transpersons, who had received identity cards from the Transgender Welfare Board and were yet to receive ration cards, would be paid ₹2,000 as COVID-19 relief in two instalments.

Currently, the relief amount is being handed out at the Chennai Social Welfare Office.

Transpersons can approach the office before September 15 to avail the relief announced by the State government, an official release said.

