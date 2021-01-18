Traffic snarls witnessed at toll plazas in Chennai city limits

CHENNAI

18 January 2021 02:39 IST

Pongal holiday returnees cause pile ups

As thousands of people drove back into the city after the Pongal holidays, traffic pile up was reported at several toll plazas including those at Paranur in Chengalpattu, Vikravandi, Athur, near Tindivanam, and Sriperumbudur since Sunday.

A senior official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said additional lanes were being opened and more personnel pressed into service to help with the rush.

“The situation eased out at most plazas, including at Vikravandi, by afternoon. The traffic at Paranur improved by evening when the queue was for 100 m from the plaza,” the official said.

According to the police, many people had gone to their hometowns to celebrate Pongal and some to enjoy the long weekend.

“On Sunday, people started driving back to the city and there was a pile up at the Paranur toll plaza,” said a police officer.

To manage the traffic, close to 500 police personnel from the district were deployed.

“We ensured that the vehicles kept moving,” the officer added.

T.R. Srinivasan, who runs an Only Coffee outlet near Madurantakam on the GST Road, said motorists began heading towards the city from Saturday night.

“Entire families, many with two or three children and carrying bags full of rice and vegetables, are riding on two-wheelers. They are stopping for breaks. We are unable to even cross the road by foot,” he said.