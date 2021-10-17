Traffic diversion in Purasawalkam for CMRL work

CHENNAI

17 October 2021 16:11 IST

The Chennai traffic police have announced a traffic diversion in order to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail work, phase 2, on Purasawalkam High Road from Millers Road Junction to Kelly’s Junction. The traffic changes will come into force from Tuesday and will be in force for a period of nine months.

As per the new traffic arrangements, traffic on Puraswalkam High Road from Millers Road Junction to Kelly’s Junction is now one way. There is no diversion for vehicles coming from Millers Road towards Kelly’s Junction on the road.

Vehicles on Millers Road coming from Dr. Alagappa Road and Ponniamman Koil Junction will not be allowed to take a left turn at Ranganathan Avenue Junction towards Ranganathan Avenue. Instead, these vehicles will proceed straight on Millers Road and reach their destination via Millers Road, a left turn, Purasawalkam High Road, Kelly’s Junction – and proceed further.

Motorcycles and light motor vehicles on Medavakkam Tank Road coming from Ayanavaram and intending to go towards Purasawalkam High Road, should take a compulsory right turn at Kelly’s junction and reach their destination via Kelly’s Road, Ranganathan Avenue and Millers Road.

MTC buses and heavy vehicles on Medavakkam Tank Road coming from Ayanavaram, intending to go to Purasawalkam High Road, should take a compulsory right turn at Kelly’s junction and reach their destination via Balfour Road, a left turn, Ormes Road, a left turn and Millers Road.

MTC buses and heavy vehicles on Harley’s Road coming from Mummy Daddy would not be allowed to take a left turn at Harley’s Road & Balfour Road Junction. Instead, these vehicles should take a compulsory right turn at Balfour Road Junction and reach their destination via Balfour Road, a left turn, into Ormes Road, a left turn and then take Millers Road and proceed further.