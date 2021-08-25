Traffic congestion in Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar on Wednesday due to dug-up road

CHENNAI

25 August 2021 16:17 IST

Chennai Metro Water had dug a portion of a road to lay a water pipeline and it had not been relaid properly

Traffic congestion was reported on the arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Road connecting Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar and Padi areas on Wednesday morning. Incoming vehicles from Padi and other areas towards Koyambedu piled up between Anna Nagar and Thirumangalam.

Traffic was disrupted as the Chennai Metro Water dug up a portion of the road to lay pipelines in Thirumangalam, on Tuesday night and that portion was not relaid properly.

Motorists had a harrowing experience while crossing the stretch in the busy morning hours, as they had to encounter bumper-to-bumper traffic on the road. Office-goers struggled to reach their destinations on time.

Advertising

Advertising

Ramkumar, a motorist who was proceeding towards Koyambedu said, “Vehicles were jammed for more than 3 km. It was tough for me to reach my office in Kodambakkam.”

Police personnel who were on duty managed to get soil from the sideways and make the slushy road relatively motorable. The road was also barricaded.

A senior traffic police officer said, “The road was dug on Tuesday night for laying the pipeline. The road was not closed properly since there was rain. It was slushy in the morning and our personnel brought m-sand to make the road motorable. Traffic was restored within one and half hours.”