Tractor driver murdered in Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI

16 September 2021 04:05 IST

A 46-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friends following a drunken brawl at an isolated location in Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district.

In the early hours of Wednesday, passers-by spotted the man found lying dead at the fish market in Chunambukulam. The police identified the body as that of A. Arumugan, a resident of Obasamudhram village, near Gummidipoondi. He was a tractor driver by profession.

Police said that Arumugam was murdered by two persons using stones while they were drinking alcohol. The police arrested Desingu, 40, and Muthu, 30.

Advertising

Advertising