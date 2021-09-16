ChennaiCHENNAI 16 September 2021 04:05 IST
Tractor driver murdered in Gummidipoondi
A 46-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friends following a drunken brawl at an isolated location in Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district.
In the early hours of Wednesday, passers-by spotted the man found lying dead at the fish market in Chunambukulam. The police identified the body as that of A. Arumugan, a resident of Obasamudhram village, near Gummidipoondi. He was a tractor driver by profession.
Police said that Arumugam was murdered by two persons using stones while they were drinking alcohol. The police arrested Desingu, 40, and Muthu, 30.
