Top AAI officials to review progress of work on new terminal at Chennai airport

The new multilevel car parking facility at Chennai Airport, which is likely to be inaugurated in a few days. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A high-level team will inspect the Chennai airport ahead of the inauguration of some important passenger amenities, including a part of the new integrated terminal building and the multilevel car parking.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Sanjeev Kumar and a team of officials from New Delhi will hold a high-level meeting here on Thursday and Friday.

According to officials of AAI, the inspection of the airside facilities, new integrated terminal building and the multilevel car parking will take place on Thursday and the meeting is scheduled for Friday.

“There is a lot of interest in Chennai airport and the need to improve it. The inspection is crucial now as the multilevel car parking will be inaugurated by this month-end and the new integrated building by December. The team of officials will see how the work is progressing and how the terminal is shaping up and the facilities coming up in the building,” an official said.

Sources said ways to reduce congestion at the airport and the need to increase the runway capacity for more aircraft movement were likely to be the focus of the discussions.

Expectations are high among passengers about the new integrated terminal, which is under construction as part of the Phase II modernisation project taken up at a cost of nearly ₹2,500 crore.

While the terminal construction has been on for a few years now, the multilevel car parking has been completed but for some mandatory approvals. Officials said the approvals were likely to be given in a week’s time.