Tamil Nadu rolls out free booster doses, mega camps every alternate week

Minister for Health M. Subramanian inaugurates a drive to vaccinate those aged 18-59 in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

July 16, 2022 01:35 IST

3.45 crore persons aged 18 and above should receive the precautionary dose: Minister

A day after the Centre announced free COVID-19 booster doses for all above 18 years of age for 75 days, Tamil Nadu rolled out the scheme. It has decided to hold mega vaccination camps every alternate week, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

The Minister pointed out that the State had raised the need to make boosters doses free on a number of occasions with the Union Health Minister, and had explained that 30 lakh doses would expire by September-end in the State.

The State’s first dose coverage stood at 95.27%, while 87.35% persons have received the second dose. So far, 11,63,18,727 doses had been administered in the State, he told reporters.

He said the booster doses were available at private hospitals at a cost of ₹225, with a service charge of ₹150 and the GST. “Nevertheless, the administration of the precautionary dose was slow at private hospitals in Tamil Nadu. Despite creating awareness, people did not show much interest in paying for the vaccines. As a result, the booster dose coverage remains at 38%-39%,” he said.

He said 3.45 crore persons aged 18 and above should receive the precautionary dose. Furthermore, 32 lakh persons were yet to take the first dose and 99 lakh persons were yet to receive the second dose. “In total, 4.77 crore persons need to get vaccinated. We have been holding mega vaccination camps once every month. The free doses should be administered within 75 days. So, we will hold mega camps every alternate week. On July 24, camps will be held at 50,000 places for all categories,” he said.

Every day, vaccination would be available at 2,590 government centres in 38 districts. They included government hospitals, government medical college hospitals, primary health centres and taluk hospitals, he said.

Surveillance

With Kerala reporting a confirmed case of monkeypox, surveillance would be intensified at the international airports and border areas in the State.