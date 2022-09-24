T.N. reports 533 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

State logs 479 persons recoveries; three districts had no fresh case

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 23:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reported 533 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Saturday.

Of the 38 districts, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Tirupattur had no fresh case. Chennai continued to report over 100 cases. As many as 116 persons tested positive in the city, taking the overall tally to 7,89,847. Chengalpattu reported 53 cases, Coimbatore 32, Kanniyakumari 29 and Tiruvallur 27. There were 23 cases in Salem, 21 cases in Krishnagiri and 20 each in Kancheepuram and Ranipet.

The State has reported 35,79,901 cases so far. With two new deaths, the toll in the State stood at The toll stood at 38,046. A 68-year-old man from Kanniyakumari, who had diabetes and hypertension, died at the Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital on Friday due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and co-morbidities. An 87-year-old woman from Chennai who had systemic hypertension died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday due to COVID-19, viral pneumonia, respiratory failure, co-morbidity and COVID-19 pneumonia. As many as 479 persons were discharged. The number of active cases rose to 5,349. Of these, Chennai accounted for 2,392 active cases. Chengalpattu had 427 active cases, Coimbatore 360 and Kanniyakumari 230.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 16,673 samples were tested. According to Friday’s data, Tiruppur had the highest positivity rate in the State at 6.5%. Four other districts had a positivity rate of six percent and above — Chengalpattu (6.0%), Krishnagiri (6.3%), the Nilgiris (6.1%) and Ranipet (6.4%).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A total of 176 oxygen-supported beds, 227 non-oxygen beds and 50 ICU beds were currently occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app