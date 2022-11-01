T.N. Rains: Autorickshaw driver electrocuted in Chennai, dies

The 52-year-old was walking home, when he touched the pole of a pandal erected in front of a house for a funeral and was immediately electrocuted; police are investigating

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 01, 2022 12:42 IST

Devendran is survived by his wife and two daughters | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 52-year-old autorickshaw driver was electrocuted to death in Vyasarpadi on Monday night, after he touched the pole of a pandal erected in front of a house, where rainwater had stagnated.

The victim has been identified as Devendran, of 25th street, BV Colony, Vyasarpad. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Police sources said on Monday night, he was walking towards his house after parking his autorickshaw in Pulianthope. He was crossing 18th street, and was wading through stagnant water when he inadvertently touched the pole of the pandal erected in front of a house, for a funeral. The pole had a focus light connected to its top. Immediately on touching it, Devendran was electrocuted and collapsed into the water. Power supply to the pole was stopped by nearby residents who saw him fall. On receiving information from the public, MKB Nagar police reached the spot and investigated.

The body was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. Further investigations are on.

