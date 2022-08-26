T.N logs 542 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

State logs 675 recoveries; active cases stood at  5,496 

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 26, 2022 00:59 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 542 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Three districts— Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi— reported nil cases. The State reported one death.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health department on Thursday, a 48-year-old man from Thanjavur having diabetes was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on August 14 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He tested positive on August 16. The patient died on August 23 due to respiratory failure, COVID-19 pneumonia and suspected mucormycosis.

So far, the State has recorded 38,034 deaths.

Of the fresh cases reported, Chennai accounted for 79 cases, Coimbatore 68, Erode 45, Salem 39 and Chengalpattu 36. A total of 18 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each. Fresh cases took the overall tally to 35,65,562.

As many as 675 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the recoveries till date to 35,22,032. There were 5,496 active cases in the State, of which Chennai accounted for 2,258 cases.

The State tested 24,337 samples. So far, 6,87,75,737 samples were tested in the State.

