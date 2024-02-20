T.N. Budget 2024: ₹2-crore allocation for transpersons lauded

February 20, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Chennai

Welcoming Tamil Nadu government’s announcement to allocate ₹2 crore to cover all educational expenses including tuition and hostel fees for transpersons who want to pursue higher education, M. Radha, a Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Board member, requested the government and people to refrain from using the term ‘Third Gender’ (Moondram Paalinam) to refer to transpersons or intersex people. “I request the terms ‘Thirunangai’ and ‘Thirunambi’ be used. There can be no ranking based on gender, hence being termed ‘Third Gender’ would not be right,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.