Thundershowers likely in some areas in Chennai, says Meteorological dept.

Respite from heat: Chennai has so far received 4 cm of rainfall against its seasonal average of 7 cm since June 1.

CHENNAI

03 July 2020 00:47 IST

North coastal region, interior districts may get rain for 2 days

Several places in the north coastal region and interior districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain till Saturday.

Chennai too may enjoy thundershowers in some areas towards evening or night, according to Meteorological Department.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar received 4 cm, the day’s highest amount of rainfall. Places like Ayanavaram and Perambur in Chennai too recorded 3 cm of rainfall and Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 1 cm of rain.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials at the Meteorological department said a similar weather pattern may prevail for two more days in Chennai. The city may have an overcast sky and the day temperature would be around 34 degree Celsius.

On Thursday, the city largely experienced pleasant weather and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam registered a maximum temperature of 32.7 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius, which is nearly four degree Celsius below average temperature for the month.

Moreover, light to moderate showers are likely to occur in some areas till Saturday, they said.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said places such as Coimbatore, Namakkal, Salem, Karur, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Vellore and Tiruvannnamalai may also receive light to moderate rainfall in some places till Saturday.

Chennai district has, so far, received 4 cm of rainfall against its seasonal average of 7 cm since June 1, which is 43% deficit for the period. However, officials at the Meteorological Department noted that the rains in July and August may compensate for the shortfall.