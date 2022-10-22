Three ventures bag Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

CavinKare and Madras Management Association hosted the 11th edition of the “Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2022” on Saturday.

According to a press release, the awards were presented to three innovative ventures — Rajith Nair and Prasanth Thankappan of Inntot Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for their contribution in digital radio broadcasting, Divanshu Kumar of Solinas Integrity Pvt. Ltd. for designing a septic tank cleaning robot and Mansukhbai Prajapati of Mitticool Clay Creation for contribution in design, development and large-scale manufacture of a non-electric, eco-friendly refrigerator. The winners received ₹1 lakh cash each.

Alok B. Sriram, senior managing director and chief executive officer, DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, New Delhi, was present. C.K. Ranganathan, chairman and managing director of CavinKare Pvt Ltd., said over the years, Chinnikrishnan Innovation awards brought to fore multiple innovators who continued to solve key challenges in the society. Innovation was a key driving factor in any business to solve critical challenges.

The call for nominations received 236 applications from across the country, the release said.