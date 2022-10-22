Three ventures bag Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2022

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 22, 2022 22:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CavinKare and Madras Management Association hosted the 11th edition of the “Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2022” on Saturday.

According to a press release, the awards were presented to three innovative ventures — Rajith Nair and Prasanth Thankappan of Inntot Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for their contribution in digital radio broadcasting, Divanshu Kumar of Solinas Integrity Pvt. Ltd. for designing a septic tank cleaning robot and Mansukhbai Prajapati of Mitticool Clay Creation for contribution in design, development and large-scale manufacture of a non-electric, eco-friendly refrigerator. The winners received ₹1 lakh cash each.

Alok B. Sriram, senior managing director and chief executive officer, DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, New Delhi, was present. C.K. Ranganathan, chairman and managing director of CavinKare Pvt Ltd., said over the years, Chinnikrishnan Innovation awards brought to fore multiple innovators who continued to solve key challenges in the society. Innovation was a key driving factor in any business to solve critical challenges.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The call for nominations received 236 applications from across the country, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
award and prize
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app