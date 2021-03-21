19 years on, three land grabbers convicted

CHENNAI

21 March 2021 01:38 IST

A complaint was lodged with Thirumangalam police in 2002

A special court here has convicted three persons for grabbing land worth ₹150 crore belonging to a private firm in Thirumangalam. They were sentenced to three year rigorous imprisonment for the offence.

According to a prosecution, Sri Krishna Tiles and Potteries Ltd., represented by its chief administrative officer V. Subramaniam, lodged a complaint with Central Crime Branch in 2002 alleging that 4.76 acres belonging to the firm had been grabbed.

The police arrested S. Jagannatha Pandian of Raja Annamalaipuram, Rajesh of Mandaveli and Balakrishnan, alias Parthe Baskar of T. Nagar. The chargesheet was filed in 2006. The case was tried before the special court for CCB and CB-CID cases. At the conclusion of the trial, judge P. Nagarajan convicted the accused.

