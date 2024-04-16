ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including history-sheeter, held for attempt to murder in Puzhal

April 16, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested three suspects, including a history-sheeter, for attempting to murder a youth in Puzhal. The police said Durgesh, 23, of Puthagaram and his friend Dinesh went to Puzhal after M. Saminathan, 25, of Puthagaram had invited Dinesh for a talk. Upon reaching the spot, Mr. Dinesh and Saminathan had an argument. When Mr. Durgesh attempted to intervene, he was assaulted by Saminathan and his two associates using a beer bottle. The assaulters fled the spot, and the injured Mr. Durgesh was admitted to a hospital. Based on his complaint, the police arrested Saminthan, M. Ashwinkumar, 25, of Koyambedu, a history-sheeter, and Ebinezar, 25, of Puthagaram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US