Three held for running brothel under guise of spa

CHENNAI

16 September 2021 01:42 IST

The police arrested three accused, including a woman, for running a brothel under the guise of a spa in Nungambakkam and Aminjikarai. They rescued seven women, who were forced into prostitution. The police raided the premises in Valluvar Kottam and Sajith Towers on E.V.R. Salai.

They arrested Vyjayanthi alias Monisha, 30, of Arumbakkam, A. Krishna, 27, of Teynampet and Ashok, 34, of Old Washermenpet.

The rescued women were lodged in a government women’s hostel, the police said.

