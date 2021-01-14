ChennaiChennai 14 January 2021 01:49 IST
Three held for possessing drugs
The police nabbed them following a tip-off
Police attached to the Royapettah station arrested three persons for possessing methamphetamine, a narcotic drug, for the purpose of sale.
The accused were identified as A. Azharuddin, 36, of Chepauk; Siddiq Ahamed, 33, of Triplicane, and Abdul Jalani, 19, from Sivagangai district.
Following a tip-off, a special team of the police rounded them, after they were seen roaming around, suspiciously, on Lloyds Road.
The police have seized 55 g of methamphetamine and three mobile phones from the suspects.
