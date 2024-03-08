Three-day CREDAI FAIRPRO 2024 begins in Chennai

March 08, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - Chennai

The annual three-day property and real estate exhibition, ‘FAIRPRO 2024,’ organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai Chapter, was inaugurated with over 200 properties from over 75 developers in Chennai on display on Thursday, March 8, 2024, at the Chennai Trade Centre.

Actors and ambassadors of FAIRPRO 2024 Suhasini Maniratnam and Priya Bhavani Shankar, with CREDAI Chennai, president S. Sivagurunathan, State Bank of India Chief General Manager Ravi Ranjan, CREDAI Chennai Secretary P. Kruthivas and CREDAI FAIRPRO 2024 Convenor Aslam Packeer Mohamed, along ith past presidents of CREDAI unveiled the expo.

Mr. Sivagurunathan said: “FAIRPRO 2024 will help individuals and investors discover real estate opportunities - apartments, villas, plots, and commercial spaces. We will be displaying 40 new projects among many others at this year’s exhibition.” All the properties are approved of by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), he said.

“We are confident that FAIRPRO 2024 will surpass last year’s performance of 312 bookings, worth ₹260 crore and witness more than 40,000 visitors,” said, Mr. Mohamed.

Ms. Suhasini Maniratnam said FAIRPRO 2024 was the beginning of hope and happiness for many who dream of becoming property owners. Ms. Priya Bhavani Shankar said CREDAI has offered a safe zone by showcasing good brands for those saving up all their life for a home.

Mr. Ravi Ranjan said, “Every month almost 3,000 new home loans are sanctioned by SBI.” The bank will ensure rapid transactions, through cash or online banking, for customers, provided the equity share is taken care of.

