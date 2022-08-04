Chennai

Three city police personnel bag seven medals at international event

An inspector, a special sub-inspector and a woman head constable of the Greater Chennai Police have bagged seven medals in the World Police and Fire Games held recently in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, from July 22 to 31.

The event is held once in two years in which policemen and firemen from all over the world participate. Thirteen police personnel, including Superintendent of Police A. Mayilvagnan, from the State participated in the events and won medals. Three were from the city among the 13, who won 33 medals at the games.

Among the three, R. Premila, a 2005 batch personnel who is a head constable with Traffic Wing, Anna Nagar, bagged three gold medals in 100m, 400m, long jump and a silver medal each in 200m and 4X100m relay.

S. Saravana Prabu, Inspector of Police from Juvenile Aid Police Unit, bagged a gold medal in 4X400m while Balu, a special sub-inspector from Kumaran Nagar Police, bagged a bronze medal in 400m hurdles.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal felicitated them.

