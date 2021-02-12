Three brothers arrested for grabbing property worth ₹10 crore in Chennai

CHENNAI

The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch has arrested three brothers for allegedly grabbing property worth ₹10 crore belonging to a businessman in Thiruvanmiyur, by allegedly creating forged documents.

Police said the accused have been identified as U. Balasubramanian, 63 and his brothers -- Chandrasekar, 61 and Yoganandham, 58 of Kancheepuram district. The complainant N. Venkatesh, 55 of Shastri Nagar had alleged that he bought a plot of land measuring 8,138 square feet, worth ₹10 crore. He got it registered in his name in 2015 after a court intervention. He alleged that the three accused had conspired together and grabbed the property from him.

Mr. Venkatesh said land was bought from the original owner, Kandasami Gramini. His son Balasubramanian, created a forged legal heir certificate from his mother Thirupuraammal, that looked as if it was obtained from the Mylapore Tahsildar. Based on the legal heir certificate, he obtained a settlement deed from his mother favouring him. He executed a power of attorney to his brother Chandrasekar, and made encumbrance on the property, said police.