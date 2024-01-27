ADVERTISEMENT

Three boys swept into sea at Tiruvottiyur, search operation under way

January 27, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 17-year-olds from Vyasarpadi had gone for a swim at the beach near Odai Kuppam

The Hindu Bureau

The police and personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) personnel are searching for three teenagers who were swept into the sea by a strong wave in Tiruvottiyur on Saturday morning. The police identified the boys as Chandshyam, Santosh, and Bhuvanesh, all aged 17 and residents of Muthu Street in Vyasarpadi. The incident happened when they went for a swim at the beach near Odai Kuppam. Hearing their pleas, a few fishermen tried to save them, but to no avail. The Tiruvottiyur police, who have filed a case, are searching for the boys along with TNFRS personnel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US