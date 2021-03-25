Three arrested for harassing a woman

CHENNAI

25 March 2021 01:32 IST

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday in Red Hills police station limits on charges of harassing women.

According to the police, the victim runs a petty shop. Pandi, 38, who was under the influence of alcohol, visited her neighbours. He came to her shop on Monday night on the pretext of buying and harassed her and also her two daughters. He abused them when she scolded him for indulging in nuisance. The couple too supported Pandi and abused the woman shopkeeper.

