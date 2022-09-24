The tender shoots of a strong business idea

September 24, 2022 17:13 IST

A physcian’s prescription that his ailing mother should drink tender coconut water every day set Naveen on what finally turned out to be a wild goose chase for a steady supply of fairly-priced and fresh tender coconuts within Chennai.

The experience led Naveen, a resident of Adayalampattu in Villivakkam, to launch a tender coconut subscription service in four major apartments in his locality. Spurred on by the early success, he quickly expanded the territory and menu. He started procuring and selling fruits and vegetables on an order basis thereby eliminating the need for a cold storage facility.

“We accept orders within a 25 km radius of Adayalampattu up to 11 pm every night. We finish procurement by 2 am in the morning and deliver between 7 - 9 am daily,” says the entrepreneur. They also make dairy products such as paneer, ghee, and cheese on a pre-order basis. For details, download the Thinkspot app on the Google Play Store or App Store

