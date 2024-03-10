ADVERTISEMENT

The subway on Dharga Road at Pallavaram turns into a dump

March 10, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Crying for attention: Poor maintenance of the subway is causing inconvenience to vehicle-users and pedestrians.

Dharga Road links the residential localities of Zamin Pallavaram and Keelkattalai to the GST Road. The road is accessed by vehicles through the subway below the rail track. Pedestrians use it to cross the rail track. The subway is also used by thousands of vehicles bound for the Station Service Road to reach Chromepet and Hasthinapuram. But the subway is dumped with garbage, and sewage flows into it. Residents request the Department of Highways, which maintains the subway, to remove the garbage regularly with the help of the Tambaram Corporation. 

T. Srinivasan, Zamin Pallavaram.

Dept. responds:

Highways Department officials say the sewage let out by local eateries and residents is flowing into the subway. The Department will request the local body to take action. The subway will be cleaned. The service road has been a mud road for long. Steps will be taken to lay a bitumen road or a cement-concrete road.

-------------------------

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Garbage blocks drain

The Narayanapuram lake is a flood buffer for Pallikaranai, Kovilambakkam, and Sunnambu Kolathur. The excess water flowing into the lake goes through a 15-feet cut-and-cover drain built by the Chennai Corporation after the 2015 floods. But the drain has been filled with garbage. Residents request the Corporation to clean the drain.

T. Kumaresan, Kovilambakkam.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US