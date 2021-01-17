The Hindu music contest results announced

CHENNAI

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40. Apart from Carnatic entries, there were Hindustani music participants too.

The judges listened to 463 entries in the Carnatic vocal category, 16 in Hindustani, 129 in the percussions category and 126 in the instrumental music category. There were many double entries since parents had sent in video recordings of their wards under two categories or two entries for the same category. There were also some who sent in songs penned by their children and a few who sent in film numbers, which were rejected.

The judges whittled down the total number of prizes to 119, of which 16 are special prizes. The judges’ panel included musician, dance scholar and writer Sujatha Vijayaraghavan, violinists L.N. Sisters M. Lalitha and M. Nandhini, mridangist Erode Nagaraj and Hindustani vocalist Lalitha Sharma. It also included The Hindu’s Sri Lanka correspondent Meera Srinivasan, also a student of Lalgudi Jayaraman.

As the senior member of the judges panel, Ms. Vijayaraghavan said, “A song rendered perfectly may fail to create an impact unless it is fully experienced and relished by the singer. If the singer perceives the beauty of the raga and the song, and highlights them, it would create a vibe in the listener. This comes with learning, listening and assimilation. Thanks to The Hindu for giving me an opportunity to listen to a good number of talented young singers.”

The prizes and certificates for the competition are being sponsored by Indian oil Corporation Ltd. A company spokesperson said, “We are extremely happy to be encouraging young talent and partnering on an initiative by The Hindu, which combines tradition and contemporary trends.”

The complete list of winners is available on http://bit.ly/3nPNF0b and the winners will be notified via email.

Those who did not qualify for prizes will be sent e-certificates.

The list will be published in print over three days, one each for vocal, percussion and instrumental music categories. Here is the list of winners in the vocal category:

Vocal (up to 12 years): first prize: Arjun Sai (Chennai), second prize: Parvathi Subramanian (Chennai) and Varshitha Bala Srinivasan (Tiruchi), third prize: Vaibhav Vasanth (Chennai) and Tanusri Balakrishnan (Bengaluru) and special prize: V. Poongoval (Bengaluru), Jhanvi Shankar (Chennai), Rasika Sivakumar (U.S.), Sahiti Peesapati (Chennai), V. Nithyashree (Chennai), and Mahati Srikanth Atreya (Bengaluru)

Vocal Thukkada (up to 12 years): first prize: Sahana Kaushik (Bengaluru), second prize: Jahnavi Swaminathan, K. Akshay (Ariyalur), and third prize: B. Shwetha (Chennai)

Vocal (13 to 19 years): First prize: S. Sai Sruthi (Chennai) and Sreya Sundararaman (Chennai), second prize: Saishree Anand (Bengaluru) and Ishani Mukherjee (Chennai) and third prize: Dhanush Anantharaman (Chennai), V. Ranjani Radha (Chennai), Mahatee Raghuram (Mysuru), Manhushri Balakrishnan (Bengaluru) and special prize: Vishal Anand (Chennai), Veda Raju (Hyderabad), Shanmugapriya Balasubramanian (Hosur), Samyuktha Sriram (Chennai) and Nandini Dhanya Muralidharan (U.S.)

Vocal Thukkada (13 to 19 years): first prize: Nanditha Kannan (Chennai) and Meghaa Satish (Chennai), second prize: Vibha Sriram (Chennai) and Sruthy Sankar (Kochi) and third prize: Aagama Shastry (Bengaluru), special prize: Nivedha Harish (Chennai)

Vocal (20 to 40 years): first prize: G. Karthik (Bengaluru), second prize: R.S. Shankari (Chennai) and third prize: Soundarya Chandrasekar (Chennai)

Vocal Thukkada (20 to 40 years): first prize: M.V.S. Nisha (Mumbai), second prize: Jayashree Aditya (Chennai) and third prize: R. Vanishree (Bengaluru)